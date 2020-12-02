 

Yield10 Bioscience Researcher Dr. Meghna Malik to Present at the 4th CRISPR AgBio Congress 2020 Virtual Event

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that Meghna Malik, Ph.D., Senior Director, will present at the 4th CRISPR AgBio Congress which is being held December 1-3, 2020 as a virtual event.

Dr. Malik’s presentation is titled “Yield10 trait development: Using CRISPR to increase seed yield and oil content in Camelina.” The presentation will be part of the “Expanding the CRISPR scope to more challenging agricultural crops” session which is scheduled at 6:00 pm EST on Dec. 2. Dr. Malik will also participate in a Virtual Roundtable titled “Analyzing the next generation of promising target traits: Revolutionizing the future of agriculture,” which is scheduled at 3:00 pm EST on Dec. 3.

In her presentation, Dr. Malik will discuss the approach taken by Yield10 and its wholly owned subsidiary, Metabolix Oilseeds, to deploy novel traits in the oilseed crops Camelina sativa and canola using CRISPR genome-editing to increase seed yield and oil content. The presentation describes the simultaneous editing of three gene targets (C3008a, C3008b, C3009) designed to reduce the oil turnover during seed maturation. To do this, the researchers simultaneously edited nine genes in Camelina using CRISPR. Different combinations of edits were obtained and characterized. Dr. Malik will present data obtained from a triple edited Line E3902 showing a five percent increase in total oil produced per plant in greenhouse studies and a calculated 15 percent increase in total oil produced per hectare in field tests conducted in 2019.

Dr. Malik will also highlight Yield10’s work with the novel oil content trait C3007, which disrupts BADC, a novel negative regulator of acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACCase), a key enzyme in fatty acid biosynthesis. Yield10 has obtained stable edits for select badc genes and gene combinations deployed in Camelina and canola. In greenhouse studies, certain combinations of CRISPR-edited BADC targets deployed in Camelina have shown an increase in oil produced per plant. In 2020, Yield10 conducted its first field trials of BADC (C3007) edited Camelina lines in the U.S. Yield10 has also produced C3007 canola lines where an increase in oil produced per plant has been observed in greenhouse studies.

