 

II-VI Incorporated to Present at ECOC Market Focus 2020

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading provider of optical communications solutions for datacom and telecom networks, today announced that Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer, will be an invited speaker at ECOC, the annual European Conference on Optical Communications. The presentation will take place virtually during the Market Focus event on December 8 at 6:20 p.m. CET.

During the presentation, Dr. Parthasarathi will share the latest trends and insights on Compound Semiconductors and Engineered Materials Enabling Biomedical Optics. The ECOC Market Focus program is a focal point of the show, featuring presentations from leading experts in the fiber-optics community.

II-VI will also participate as a virtual exhibitor, December 7-9, and will showcase one of the broadest portfolios of optical communications products in the industry. Booth visitors will interact with company representatives and experience video demonstrations of these market-leading products, which are enabling the next generation of applications in datacom, telecom, and 3D sensing.

For more information about ECOC, or to register for a free visitor pass to the virtual exhibit hall and Market Focus panels, visit: www.ecocexhibition.com/register/.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT: Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

