 

AgJunction Announces Supply Agreement with New OEM Customer, Ploeger

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) ("AgJunction" or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a supply agreement with a new Dutch OEM customer, Ploeger Oxbo Group BV (“Ploeger”) to provide auto steering systems for their CM4240 self-propelled silage merging device.

In anticipation of the partnership with AgJunction, Ploeger has integrated AgJunction’s autosteering hardware and software models in this new silage merging device. Based on the success of this first integration, AgJunction and Ploeger are exploring expanding autosteering to additional vehicles.

“Ploeger was able to quickly integrate our autosteering module through our customer API,” said Luke McBeath, AgJunction’s Senior Director of Engineering. “Our customer API will allow them to continue to improve functionality and user experience.”

“AgJunction’s autosteer system was easy for us to integrate into our new CM4240 silage merging device,” said Niels Havermans, Ploeger’s CCO. “We are excited to offer autosteering in our CM4240, which will improve the functionality of the vehicle and provide drivers with increased comfort. We are testing the autosteering system this season and expect to have a commercial version available for several of our machines in Q2 2021.”

M. Brett McMickell, AgJunction’s President and CEO, said of the new signing, “Ploeger’s rapid adoption of AgJunction’s autosteering system demonstrates the strength of our refined strategy. AgJunction provides the flexibility needed for manufacturers to rapidly integrate proven automation consistent with their unique strategies that accelerates the speed to market.”

About AgJunction
AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

