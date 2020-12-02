Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Tatu Vehmas

 

Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
December 2, 2020 at 15:30 p.m.
 

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: AEV Capital Holding Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Vehmas, Tatu Antti Aleksi
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20201202105822_6
Transaction date: 2020-12-01
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 637,668 Unit price: 5.8877 EUR
(2): Volume: 512,556 Unit price: 5.8877 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 1,150,224 Volume weighted average price: 5.8877 EUR

ASPO Plc

Arto Meitsalo
CFO

For further information, please contact:
 Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules. 


www.aspo.com  


