 

FluroTech Announces Product Solution to Safely Open Universities, Colleges, as Well as Primary and Secondary Schools

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 14:45  |  59   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF), (“FluroTech” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that FluroTest Systems Ltd. (“FluroTest”) will launch its first product solution to provide universities, colleges, as well as primary and secondary schools and their communities with a high frequency testing solution enabling them to open safely.

The FluroTest schools testing solution is a COVID testing platform that the Company anticipates will be capable of running 3,000 tests per hour directly at the point of collection with results immediately available to every test taker within 5 minutes. This enables schools to test all students, faculty, and administrators daily if they choose to do so. The Company has partnered with a number of mobile laboratory providers to provide schools with maximum flexibility in where they might locate the Platform in their campus environments.

“With the premature closing of educational institutions due to the rate of infections and the associated spreading of the virus throughout society, we believe our unique solution will serve to stem the surge of infections that North America has been experiencing. This is a major step toward creating safe environments and restoring trust,” said Bill Phelan, CEO of FluroTest. “Our educational testing solution provides fast, accurate and low-cost testing for every member of the educational community, transmitting test results directly to every student, educator, and administrator’s digital safe pass within minutes of taking the test. All members of the community will get comfort from knowing that every community member has been tested very frequently.”

By combining and leveraging the well-developed disciplines of robotics automation, biochemistry, fluorescence detection and cloud computing, FluroTest’s patent pending pandemic defense platform (the “Platform”) is designed to achieve throughput rates of 3,000 tests per hour with results on the mobile device of the test taker in 5 minutes.

FluroTest believes its Platform can benefit organizations serving large, concentrated populations and bearing significant pandemic risk, forcing them to incur consequential business disruptions and closures. Examples include, but are not limited to colleges and universities, hospitals & large healthcare complexes, athletic stadiums & large performance venues, corporate campus environments, large office buildings & complexes, shopping malls and centers, retail working warehouses, factories, food processing plants, airlines, as well as any public transportation hub such as subway entrances and airport terminals.

