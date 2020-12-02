 

PV Nano Cell Participates in EU Funded Project TINKER for Additive Manufacturing of Automotive RADAR and LiDAR Sensor Packages

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell, Ltd. (OTCQB: PVNNF) ("PV Nano Cell" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, today announced that the European Union ́s H2020 funded TINKER project in which the Company is a partner, has started. TINKER is set to develop a new reliable, cost-and resource efficient pathway for automotive RADAR and LiDAR sensor package fabrication based on additive manufacturing.

Project TINKER’s form of operation is to use key enabling technologies, especially inkjet printing and nanoimprint lithography, as disruptive and flexible manufacturing technologies. The project's program addresses key goals such as minimizing production time, increasing the level of automation and improving the overall production yield. The TINKER consortium consists of 10 excellent industrial companies, 3 research specialists, one consultancy and a service association. In addition, an External Advisory Board, has been appointed, consisting of experts in the fields of microelectronics and automotive. Among the board members are representatives of the European Photonics Industry Consortium, Organic and Printed Electronics Association and Virtual Vehicle Research GmbH. Project TINKER is funded by European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under the Grant Agreement nº 958472 with an overall budget of more than $10M.

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, “The automotive industry is a leading industry implementing digital additive production processes. PV Nano Cell is focusing in this market already selling its Sicrys conductive inks that are printed on wide-glass applications. We are also involved in the fabrication of antennas, connectors and touchscreens for use in the automotive industry. Project TINKER is an additional important effort which will make digital conductive manufacturing the mainstream in the industry. This trend is seen in other fields also as demonstrated by Nano Dimension Ltd.'s  success in digital manufacturing of PCB prototypes. The TINKER project, along with our extensive work with industrial customers in the automotive, glass, medical and solar industries, is the highest vote of confidence in our technology and products.”

