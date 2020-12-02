Gold Standard Announces completion of CEO Succession with the Appointment of Jason Attew as President and CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSX: GSV; NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a CEO succession plan has been finalized. Jonathan Awde will be handing over the role of President and CEO to Jason Attew who will be joining the Company on December 2, 2020.



Mr. Awde stated: "I am very pleased that Jason has agreed to lead our company going forward as we advance the South Railroad feasibility study, build out and fortify our team while advancing all aspects of our projects with the goal of becoming a low-cost producer in Nevada. The Company now requires an executive with specific skill sets and based upon Jason's career experience and my familiarity with what he can bring to the table, I am confident that he will advance Gold Standard to producer status, and beyond, efficiently, effectively and professionally. It was a difficult decision for me to step aside as I founded, grew the Company’s assets and led the team over the last decade. I am extremely confident in Jason’s abilities and believe we have found a very strong and experienced successor, who I believe is the best candidate to build on the Company’s foundation and achieve impressive new levels of success for it in the coming years."