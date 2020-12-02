Gold Standard Announces completion of CEO Succession with the Appointment of Jason Attew as President and CEO
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSX: GSV; NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a CEO
succession plan has been finalized. Jonathan Awde will be handing over the role of President and CEO to Jason Attew who will be joining the Company on December 2, 2020.
Mr. Awde stated: "I am very pleased that Jason has agreed to lead our company going forward as we advance the South Railroad feasibility study, build out and fortify our team while advancing all aspects of our projects with the goal of becoming a low-cost producer in Nevada. The Company now requires an executive with specific skill sets and based upon Jason's career experience and my familiarity with what he can bring to the table, I am confident that he will advance Gold Standard to producer status, and beyond, efficiently, effectively and professionally. It was a difficult decision for me to step aside as I founded, grew the Company’s assets and led the team over the last decade. I am extremely confident in Jason’s abilities and believe we have found a very strong and experienced successor, who I believe is the best candidate to build on the Company’s foundation and achieve impressive new levels of success for it in the coming years."
Mr. Attew is a mining industry veteran who has dedicated over 25 years to the mining sector. Jason most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer at Goldcorp Inc. (“Goldcorp”) where, in addition to leading the finance, capital management and investor relations functions, he was also responsible for Goldcorp’s corporate development and strategy culminating in the US$32 billion merger with Newmont Mining Corp. In addition, Jason has extensive capital markets expertise from his time in investment banking where he was at the forefront of structuring and raising significant growth capital for companies like Gold Standard as well as advising on both formative and transformational mergers and acquisitions for corporations that have become industry leaders over the past two decades.
Mr. Attew stated: "I was approached by Jonathan several months ago about becoming the new leader of Gold Standard. As a result of having favourably reviewed the Company and its projects while I was at Goldcorp, I already knew that this Company and its Nevada properties were very special. Nevertheless, I undertook further due diligence with respect to the Company, its projects, and prospects for which I continue to be highly impressed. The land acquisitions, the geological, exploration and engineering work to date under Jonathan's leadership have been excellent and I am fortunate to have been recruited to take the Company and its projects forward. I am thankful for the trust of Jonathan and the Gold Standard board and I am keen to get to work."
