 

WorkJam Releases Powerful Data Management and Repository Module to Drive Frontline Workforce Orchestration

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.12.2020   

New WorkJam Studio allows organizations to leverage data from any source to drive radical increases in frontline workforce productivity 

MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkJam, the leading digital workplace platform for organizations with frontline and hourly employees, today released WorkJam Studio, a new module that aggregates data from the WorkJam platform and can combine it with any other source of data — both internal to an organization and external. The new module enables organizations to achieve total visibility into frontline workforce productivity, with extreme granularity. With WorkJam Studio, organizations can make better decisions faster and have unlimited ability to monitor the performance of any business process that involves their frontline workforce.

Currently, business operations handle an abundance of data from various sources without a concise way to combine and correlate those figures into actionable insights. After years of building omnichannel infrastructure, supply chain efficiencies, and investments in tools and technologies for desk workers, the next frontier of operational efficiency gains and customer experience improvements will come from organizations achieving end-to-end frontline workforce orchestration. Further, since WorkJam Studio is a back-office agnostic solution, the optional configurable integrations can deliver enhanced data visibility and orchestration opportunities.

"A major step toward reaching a state of frontline workforce orchestration will be having total visibility to the data produced by task, audit, onboarding and shift management, as well as visibility to employee skill-sets and certifications. With WorkJam Studio, organizations can mine their data for limitless, actionable insights into frontline workforce productivity and utilization. WorkJam Studio broadens the lens of what our customers see as possible in their organization," said Steven Kramer, President and CEO at WorkJam. "WorkJam is proud to provide our customers with this next-generation reporting tool that enables them to achieve the breakthrough productivity gains that frontline workforce orchestration delivers."

The release of WorkJam Studio marks a watershed moment in Digital Workplace technology maturity further supported by the concurrent release of data automation module WorkJam IO Composer. It also marks the fourth new product launch by WorkJam this year, preceded by ExpressPay and Optimized Task Management. The new modules showcase WorkJam's commitment to ongoing investments into evolving Digital Workplace technologies. The combination of these new Digital Workplace solutions creates actionable insights allowing organizations to truly get next-level gains — implementing insights in real-time, decreasing time in the back office, and increasing front-of-house availability for managers and staff.    

To learn more about how WorkJam customers are taking advantage of WorkJam Studio today, please visit https://www.workjam.com/.

About WorkJam

WorkJam is the Digital Workplace Platform industry leaders choose to unleash the full potential of their non-desk workforces. Available in over 35 languages and deployed in over 35 countries across the world, large-enterprise and mid-market companies using WorkJam have the ability to communicate across their non-desk workforce, help them understand and execute tasks, provide them with training, offer schedule self-service and a multi-location open shift marketplace, recognize, and reward employees and more — all through any mobile or desktop device. WorkJam is also loved by employees of these organizations due to the knowledge, flexibility and digital relationship created through the platform. Available as individual modules or in one complete solution that can be implemented in as little as five days, WorkJam has deep expertise in developing its platform for the applicable compliance, work rules and workflows required for non-desk employee organizations. Companies running on WorkJam achieve breakthrough cost-savings, productivity increases, and optimal labor utilization while motivating and engaging their non-desk workforce. Learn more at https://www.workjam.com/

