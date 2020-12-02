 

DGAP-News Pacific Green Signs Joint-Venture Agreement With Amkest Group To Expand Into The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.12.2020, 15:00  |  59   |   |   

DGAP-News: Pacific Green Technologies Inc. / Key word(s): Agreement
Pacific Green Signs Joint-Venture Agreement With Amkest Group To Expand Into The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

02.12.2020 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pacific Green Signs Joint-Venture Agreement With Amkest Group To Expand Into The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "PGTK", (OTCQB:PGTK)) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Joint-Venture Agreement ("JV") with Amr Khashoggi Trading Company Limited ("Amkest Group") to incorporate a company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the sale of Pacific Green's environmental technologies within the region.

Amkest Group, which was founded in 1983, has a 37-year history of success in Saudi Arabia developing a diverse business group, with a portfolio that includes construction material production and supply, property investment and development, and consulting and advisory services.

Scott Poulter, PGTK's Chief Executive commented: "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under its 'Vision 2030' strategic framework, which calls for 9.5 GW of the Kingdom's energy to be supplied through renewables by 2030, is set to undergo rapid growth, and we are very proud to partner with Amkest Group to ensure we position Pacific Green as a leader. In Amkest Group, we have aligned with an organization that brings decades of first-hand, market-specific experience and an incredible track-record of delivering industry-leading solutions across the region."

Amr Khashoggi, Chairman of Amkest Group, commented: "We believe the combination of our experience and knowledge of the Saudi market, coupled with Pacific Green's portfolio of technologies and relationship with PowerChina, provides the foundation for an incredible partnership and the opportunity to offer multiple complementary technologies in this market."

Scott added: "Pacific Green's technologies, particularly in the solar power, desalination and battery energy storage system (BESS) sectors, provide the perfect solution to the Kingdom's growing demand, and we are excited to leverage Amkest Group's hard-earned relationships to contribute towards the goals of Vision 2030. With the JV led by Chairman, Salman Alireza, and Managing Director, Bear Maclean, we are confident of delivering rapid growth in the whole region."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Pacific Green Signs Joint-Venture Agreement With Amkest Group To Expand Into The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia DGAP-News: Pacific Green Technologies Inc. / Key word(s): Agreement Pacific Green Signs Joint-Venture Agreement With Amkest Group To Expand Into The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia 02.12.2020 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE beschließt Kapitalerhöhung aus Genehmigtem Kapital um bis zu 10.668.068 Aktien
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält für N149/5.X-Turbine die IEC-Typenzertifizierung vom TÜV SÜD
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities zahlt Wandelanleihe 2015/20 vollständig zurück
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Kapitalerhöhung öffnet die Tür zu deutlich höheren Ordervolumina
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate beruft René Parmantier zum neuen Vorstandsvorsitzenden ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Announces Conversion into Vivoryon ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...