 

Spok Rated as #1 Secure Healthcare Provider Communications Platform for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a global leader in healthcare communications, earned top honors for the fourth consecutive year in a survey of healthcare industry clients by Black Book Research on top-rated secure communications platforms.

“The honor means more this year than ever, and demonstrates our market leadership, as healthcare systems continue to battle COVID-19,” said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “Since the onset of the pandemic, healthcare systems have faced an increase in data breaches and security threats. Being a top-performing cybersecurity software and service vendor is crucial.”

Kelly added, “We are honored that year after year Spok has ranked number one in this survey, proving that our customers can continue to count on us for secure and reliable care team communications, especially during these unprecedented times.”

From third to fourth quarter 2020, Black Book Research’s secure communications platform client/user survey investigated over 30 solutions vendors used by more than 1,600 validated users nationwide. Ballots from nearly 1,500 healthcare organizations were received and validated for this spotlight survey of user satisfaction and utilization trends.

Spok received the highest honors for customer satisfaction in 12 of the 18 copyrighted key performance indicators Black Book Research measures including strategic alignment with client goals, innovation, reliability, support and customer care, and best of breed technology.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Go and Spok Care Connect platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok solutions. When seconds count and patients’ lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter. 

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Go and Spok Care Connect are trademarks of Spok, Inc. 

