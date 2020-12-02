 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $1.0 Million in Delivery Orders for Satellite Earth Station Equipment

December 2, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal 2021, its Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, received $1.0 million in delivery orders in support of a previously awarded $58.8 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (“IDIQ”) contract from the U.S. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command. Funded orders received to-date under this IDIQ contract now total $30.7 million.

The delivery orders specified Comtech EF Data’s SLM-5650B Satellite Modems and firmware upgrades. The SLM-5650B Satellite Modem is Comtech EF Data’s latest generation modem product targeted for critical commercial backhaul, government and military applications. The SLM-5650B leverages the heritage and feature set of the SLM-5650A modem. The SLM-5650B supports backwards compatibility/interoperability for existing SLM-5650A networks while providing enhanced performance and an expanded feature set. The commercially available modems will support satellite communications and interoperability across the Navy’s platforms and shore sites.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to continue supporting the U.S. Navy’s communications requirements with our latest generation satellite earth station equipment,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech EF Data Corp. is a leading supplier of communications equipment with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The high-performance satellite communications ground equipment is deployed globally to support mission-critical and demanding applications for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility. Service providers, satellite operators, governments and commercial users wanting to optimize communications, increase throughput and delight customers, are leveraging the performance and flexibility of the Comtech brand. The solutions are facilitating fixed and mobile networks in 160+ countries and across every ocean. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

