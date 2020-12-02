Interactive Brokers Group to Present at Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) announces that its Chairman Thomas Peterffy will speak at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 8th at 11:20 a.m. ET.

Mr. Peterffy's presentation can be heard live via webcast on the Internet accessible from the company's website, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir. Participants should log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay will also be available on the company's website.