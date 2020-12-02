Fiserv to Host Virtual Investor Conference on December 8, 2020

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, will host its Investor Conference virtually on Tuesday, December 8 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The event will feature presentations from Fiserv senior management and include strategic and financial updates.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed at investors.fiserv.com. A replay, along with presentation materials, will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.