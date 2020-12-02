Arcimoto and Agero Launch Nationwide Roadside Assistance Program for All Arcimoto Vehicles

“Our goal is to provide an outstanding level of service for every vehicle we make, to ensure that each of our customers will always be taken care of on the road,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Founder and CEO of Arcimoto. “We are thrilled to team up with Agero to offer nationwide roadside assistance for all of our vehicles. We believe this will allow our customers to rest assured that they will have the support they need, around the clock, rain or shine, as we scale production and expand delivery to new locales.”

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today announced that it has launched nationwide roadside assistance for every Arcimoto vehicle through Agero, the leading driver assistance services partner for automotive manufacturers and insurance carriers in North America. Agero’s nationwide roadside assistance will be available to owners of all Arcimoto vehicles including the FUV, Deliverator, Rapid Responder, Cameo, and Roadster while the vehicles are under warranty.

As a leading provider of technology-enabled driver assistance services in North America supporting more than 115 million vehicles, Agero provides critical and potentially life-saving help for approximately 12 million breakdown and accident events annually. Agero, which in June took over roadside and accident support for Road America’s more than 100 U.S.-based client programs, leverages a curated national network of individual tow and roadside companies, to serve 100 percent of zip codes in the U.S, 24/7/365.

“Agero’s mission has always been focused on the delivery of exceptional driver assistance services, and we are excited to be able to offer our award-winning support to drivers of Arcimoto EVs,” said Cathy Orrico, Chief Client Officer, Agero. “Our specially trained response associates, individuals we consider to be everyday heroes for consumers, are at the ready to take care of Arcimoto drivers. Whether they have a flat tire, are in need of a tow, have locked themselves out, or any other event, we are there to support them and get them back on the road.”

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers on the West Coast, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.