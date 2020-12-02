A88CBD Now Offered by KeHE

“KeHE has been an exceptional partner in our journey to become a national lifestyle brand,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “We are excited to announce that our premium quality, lab-tested A88CBD topical products will now be available to all KeHE accounts nationwide. Today, our flagship brand, Alkaline88, is being offered by thousands of KeHE customers, and the distributor has quickly become a top account for the Company. This large and growing partner has been a key contributor to our five-year reported growth CAGR of over 60%. And over the last three years, we have done approximately $25 million in retail sales with their customers.”

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”) is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and A88CBD, respectively. Today, the Company announces an expanded partnership with KeHE, which now includes the A88CBD topical products, A88 Infused flavors, and the entire Alkaline88 line, including eco-friendly aluminum bottles.

“As a trusted brand, our beverage offerings have seen steady growth across a majority of their accounts, and more recently, we have seen a pickup in orders for our single-serve offerings, including our eco-friendly aluminum bottles and our A88 Infused flavored waters. With an increasing consumer appetite for CBD infused products, we expect our growing line of all-natural A88CBD topical and eventually our ingestible offerings to see strong growth at this leading national specialty and all-natural food distributor. We look forward to an expanding and rewarding relationship with KeHE in the coming years.”

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC is a Specialty & Natural and Organic & Fresh food distributor in the U.S. and Canada. KeHE’s U.S. Distribution customers include chain grocery, chain natural, independent grocery, and independent natural retailers. Total revenue is approximately $5.5 billion. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com.

The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp beverage shots, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.