ZoomInfo Launches Privacy Clusters to Future-Proof Intent Data

With the future of third-party cookies uncertain, Privacy Clusters allow ZoomInfo to respect consumer privacy while still delivering the business-to-business insights companies need to identify and reach prospective buyers at the right time. ZoomInfo’s Privacy Clusters are compliant with all current and expected privacy legislation, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and are unencumbered by opt-in, opt-out, or informed consent requirements.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it has launched Privacy Clusters as a part of its premium Streaming Intent offering. Privacy Clusters enable the cookieless production of business intent signals and preserve the anonymity of individuals while offering the company-specific behavioral signals needed to identify early-stage opportunities.

Privacy Clusters deliver 100-percent cookieless tracking of company-level purchasing intent signals. Using its proprietary technology, ZoomInfo crafts persistent groupings of devices without the use of cookies or Internet Protocol addresses. Through these user-anonymized clusters, ZoomInfo’s customers can maintain the high-quality targeting and advertising efficacy they are used to, without compromising the privacy of internet users.

“Privacy is core to both our business and our platform,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo’s Founder and CEO. “On top of our intent data and publisher co-op, we’ve developed an innovative, cookieless solution that preserves anonymity at the individual level and still achieves the goal of connecting businesses efficiently with their target customers and prospects. We’re setting industry standards for the ethical handling of business-to-business data through features and technologies that give our customers compliance assurance, as well as control over all of their data.”

ZoomInfo’s Privacy Clusters are the latest testament to the company’s leadership in data privacy. The company has attained the respected TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification Seal, appointed Google’s Chief Privacy Officer Keith Enright to its board of directors, launched the industry’s first self-service Privacy Center operated by a dedicated privacy team, and delivered the industry’s first proactive notice program.

ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. The company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

