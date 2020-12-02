 

Bank of America Research Finds Small Business Owners Remained Resilient During a Challenging Year

According to the new Bank of America 2020 Small Business Owner Report, U.S. small business owners have remained resilient and flexible this year as they navigated an evolving business landscape brought on by the health crisis.

2020 Bank of America Small Business Owner Report – Business Projections (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research, based on a survey of more than 1,000 business owners, found that entrepreneurs anticipate a strong post-pandemic environment that will support small businesses. On the road to recovery, they say stronger consumer confidence and increased spending (79%), restored confidence in public health (78%), debt forgiveness (66%) and government relief programs (66%) will be most beneficial. Once the U.S. recovers from the pandemic, many entrepreneurs believe:

  • Small businesses will return to being “the backbone of the U.S. economy” (79%).
  • Consumers will have a greater appreciation for small businesses (69%).
  • Entrepreneurs will be better prepared to handle potential reemergence of the coronavirus (59%).
  • The effects of the coronavirus will impact their bottom line for two years or less (59%).

Business owners demonstrate resilience and innovation
 The latest research in our series of surveys reveals that more than four in five businesses stayed open in some capacity amid shutdowns this year, either as an essential business (38%) or by adjusting operations (47%). Among businesses that remained open, 78% report an impact on their day-to-day operations, including:

  • Implementing enhanced sanitation practices (45%).
  • Changing their primary revenue stream (37%).
  • Limiting hours of operation (33%).
  • Experiencing supply chain disruptions (28%).
  • Shifting to a digital/online strategy (25%).

Nearly one-quarter of entrepreneurs took steps to reinvent themselves or help their local communities. Of those business owners, 61% developed new products or services and 51% donated time, products and/or services to support relief efforts.

“During what have been unprecedented challenges for small businesses this year, I’ve been inspired by business owners throughout the country who have demonstrated a commitment to innovation while serving the needs of their local communities,” said Sharon Miller, head of Small Business at Bank of America. “Every day, I hear from entrepreneurs who are retooling and adapting to create new opportunities for themselves and their employees.”

