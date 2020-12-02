Taronis Fuels Buys Out Royalty Obligations

PHOENIX, AZ, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced it has amended the previous buyout of the royalty agreement between the Company and BBHC, Inc. The amendment calls for a shortening of the period in which BBHC is eligible to receive a royalty from Taronis Fuels for any sales that are directly tied to the Company’s patented fuel technology. The prior agreement called for a five-year royalty period, which has been shortened to now terminate on December 31, 2021. The royalty payments primarily pertain to the sale of gasification units used to produce MagneGas, a renewable metal cutting fuel product that competes directly with acetylene, propylene, and propane products.



As consideration for the transaction, the Company agreed to forgive approximately $2.1 million in cash obligations due from BBHC to Taronis Fuels. In the event BBHC sells its stake in Tarus Therapeutics, the first $2.1 million in net proceeds to BBHC would instead be conveyed to Taronis Fuels as a contingent payment. The Company also agreed to convey certain prepaid assets to BBHC valued at approximately $1.1 million. Lastly, the Company agreed to convey 1 million shares of its restricted common stock to BBHC.

“We felt this was a prudent and important step in severing all ties between Taronis Fuels and its legacy parent,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “It has become increasingly clear to us that BBHC does not have a viable path to repay the balances due to our Company prior to year-end. We utilized the transaction, as detailed, to immediately clear the balance due.”

“Given that BBHC has virtually no liquid assets with which to repay Taronis Fuels, we felt this was the most efficient path to resolving the issue. In addition, curtailing the royalty period from five years to one year is expected to greatly reduce potential future royalty expenses due to BBHC. The Taronis executive team is focused on preparing a pristine, highly liquid balance sheet as we position the Company for a promising 2021,” concluded Mr. Mahoney.

