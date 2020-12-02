 

Oxford Immunotec Signs Exclusive Distributor Agreement with RIKEN Genesis, a Subsidiary of Sysmex, to Market the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 Kit for the Measurement of the T cell Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Japan

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq: OXFD) (the “Company”), a global, high-growth diagnostics company today announces it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with RIKEN Genesis Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of The Sysmex Corporation (Sysmex), in Japan.

Under the agreement, RIKEN Genesis will exclusively distribute the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit (Research Use Only), developed by Oxford Immunotec for the detection and measurement of SARS-CoV-2 specific T cells, which may offer new insight into immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Based on the company’s T-SPOT technology, the only globally approved ELISPOT currently used clinically for the diagnosis of Tuberculosis infection; the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit is already available for research use across Europe and the USA. Trial data recently released by Public Health England1 using the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit suggests that individuals with SARS-CoV-2 specific T cells but without detectible antibodies (serology) may be protected from infection.

Sysmex are committed to the establishment of diagnosis/treatment methods for COVID-19 and already offer PCR tests, antigen tests, and antibody tests. Following a successful trial of the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit in Japan, Sysmex believe offering a T cell response kit will form an important adjunct to their current range of tests for COVID-19.

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, CEO of Oxford Immunotec, said “We’ve been working with RIKEN Genesis for almost ten years now in Japan and we are delighted to deepen our partnership with this distribution arrangement for our research use SARS-CoV-2 T cell test. RIKEN’s strong channel to research customers in Japan will help broaden usage of our T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit, which we believe will be able to make a significant contribution in informing how we can better manage the ongoing pandemic.”

Dr. Naoto Kondo, President and CEO of RIKEN Genesis, said “We are excited to start handling T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit in Japan. We have provided the T-SPOT technology to Japan market in strong collaboration with Oxford Immunotec. We hope this kit will contribute to research support and drug development for COVID19, especially vaccine development.”

T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 is for research use only, not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Not all products are available in all regions; please contact us for information on availability in any specific country.

