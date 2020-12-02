 

Progress Wins Multiple Awards for Excellence in Employee and Community Engagement

Progress recognized for CHRO of the Year, achievements in Internal Communications
Corporate Social Responsibility, COVID-19 Response and Best Employer

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced it has been recognized by multiple, highly regarded organizations for its work in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and as a best employer. Progress has secured 14 related awards since the start of 2020.

“I am extremely proud of the work we have done over the last year and the acknowledgements we have received,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “We have a truly amazing group of people here and the way we’ve come together through the COVID-19 pandemic, to take a stance against social injustice and to give back to the communities that have supported us for so many years is remarkable.”

Progress and its employees have long been actively involved in working to make the world a better place through a diverse array of cultural, philanthropic and environmental initiatives. As an organization, Progress firmly believes that it is important to consider the social and environmental impact of business and to create social and corporate value for the benefit of the community.

The full list of awards and accolades includes:

○  “Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Corporate Responsibility” (Gold)
○  “Women Helping Women – Business” for Lilia Messechkova, Senior Director, Software Engineering (Bronze)

○  “Most Valuable Employer for COVID-19 Response” (Silver)
○  “Achievement in Internal Communications” (Gold)
○  “Best CSR Strategy” for Progress for Tomorrow (Silver)
○  “Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year” for Katie Kulikoski, Chief People Officer (Gold)

○  “Best Employer Branding Video” (1st place)
○  “Innovation in Talent Management” (2nd place)

  • Honors from SOS Children’s Villages for being a long-term and true corporate partner
  • The American University in Bulgaria honors for Progress’ work providing two Women in Tech scholarships for female students

In 2020 alone, Progress has donated $200,000 to COVID-19 and social justice related charities. It has also joined the Tech Compact for Social Justice created by MassTLC and established two scholarships for women in STEM. Progress has been steadfast in its commitment to inclusion and diversity, cultural awareness and in supporting a corporate culture founded on equality for all.

To learn more about Progress’ CSR program, Progress for Tomorrow, click here.

Additional Resources

About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and we have a deep commitment to the open source community. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure—leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473. 

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:
Kim Baker
Progress
+1 781-280-4000
pr@progress.com


Disclaimer

