 

Genetic Technologies Secures US and ANZ Distribution Rights for PREDICTIX

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular diagnostics company Genetic Technologies Ltd (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, the ‘Company’), announced today that they have entered into a three-year partnership agreement with mental health company, Taliaz, for the distribution rights of their PREDICTIX products in Australia, New Zealand and the USA (“Agreement”).

Key Highlights

  • Expands GTG’s product offering and establishes the mental health vertical through distribution partnership agreement harnessing PREDICTIX, Taliaz’s CE-registered, genomic-based, AI driven antidepressant selection technology that can improve today’s antidepressant prescribing accuracy by 47%4
  • Potential to address the growing economic burden associated with diagnosing and treating depressive disorders in Australia, New Zealand and the USA
  • Continues GTG’s progress towards offering a highly comprehensive suite of polygenic risk assessment tests and represents GTGs first foray into pharmacogenomics*
  • Under the terms of the binding agreement, Taliaz will grant GTG:
      °  Exclusive distribution to their PREDICTIX products within Australia and New Zealand for a period of three years
      °  Non-exclusive distribution rights within the United States for a period of three years

The Agreement will support GTG to expand its product offering and establish the mental health vertical by harnessing PREDICTIX, Taliaz’s pioneering decision-support and management platform to optimize patient treatment for mental health disorders. Starting in the field of depression, this genomic-based, Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven antidepressant selection technology, marks GTG’s first foray into pharmacogenomics1.

George Muchnicki, GTG’s Interim CEO stated: ‘We are incredibly pleased to have partnered with Taliaz to bring their predictive and personalized mental health product to Australia and New Zealand. GTG are at the forefront of providing personalized and predictive products to empower patients to make informed decisions about their health. This distribution agreement is our first external product partnership and our first product within the mental health vertical. Mental health has remained at the forefront of media discussions and government initiatives within Australia, New Zealand and globally due to the ongoing social and economic impact and given the impact from the current global pandemic. We look forward to working closely with the Taliaz team to deliver their product into these markets at this critical time.”

Disclaimer

