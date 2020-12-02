Apollo to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”), announced today that Leon Black, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:20 pm ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Stockholders section of Apollo’s website at https://www.apollo.com/stockholders. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Apollo’s website shortly after the event.