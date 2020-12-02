 

Occidental Releases 2020 Climate Report

HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE:OXY) today announced the release of its 2020 Climate Report, which provides a pathway detailing milestones to achieve its net-zero aspirations. The report, which is available on oxy.com, also provides an overview of progress on its commitments, climate-related governance and risk management processes and systems, planning and execution of climate strategies, and metrics and targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are leveraging our expertise in carbon management and storage — with the vision of achieving net-zero in our operational and energy-use emissions by 2040 and an ambition for our total emissions inventory by 2050,” said President and CEO Vicki Hollub. “We will do this through innovation that reduces the impact of our and others’ operations in ways that benefit and expand our business.”

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with operations in the United States, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. We are one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon dioxide management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.

Contacts    
     
Media   Investors
Melissa E. Schoeb   Jeff Alvarez
713-366-5615   713-215-7864
melissa_schoeb@oxy.com   jeff_alvarez@oxy.com



Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
05.11.20
Occidental Announces Dividend

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
225
Occidental Petroleum Issues Statement Regarding Icahn Filing