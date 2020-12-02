 

Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Stock exchange release
2 December 2020 4:00 pm

Lassila & Tikanoja plc: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

Lassila & Tikanoja received a notification from Nordea Funds Ltd. on 2 December 2020, according to which its holding in Lassila & Tikanoja decreased below 5 percent on 30 November 2020. Nordea Funds’ direct holding in Lassila & Tikanoja decreased to 1,939,514 shares and 1,976,124 votes, which is 4.99% of Lassila & Tikanoja’s total shares and 5.09% of total voting rights.

Total positions of Nordea Funds Ltd./ Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest:

 
% of shares and voting rights 		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer 
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Shares: 4.99889%
Votes: 5.09325% 		  Shares: 4.99889%
Votes: 5.09325% 		38 798 874
Position of previous notification (if applicable) Shares: 5.01839%
Votes: 5.11275% 		  Shares: 5.01839%
Votes: 5.11275% 		 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights:


Class/type of shares,
ISIN code 		 Number of shares and voting rights  % of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5)  Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009010854 Shares: 1,939,514.00
Votes: 1,976,124.00 		  Shares: 4.99889%
Votes: 5.09325% 		 
SUBTOTAL A Shares: 1,939,514.00
Votes: 1,976,124.00 		Shares: 4.99889%
Votes: 5.09325%


B: Financial Instrumentes according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  - - - - -
SUBTOTAL B - - -    

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO

Additional information:
Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810
Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland, Sweden and Russia, L&T employs 8,200 people. Net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 784.3 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.lt.fi/en



