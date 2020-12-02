 

Split Limit Studios Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem, Offering Workers’ Comp Insurers Pay-As-You-Go Technology and Access to Payroll Data

Boston, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) announced today that it has expanded its Partner Ecosystem program through a new relationship with Split Limit Studios, an industry-leading provider of workers compensation pay-as-you-go billing solutions. Split Limit Studio’s signature SaaS product, TRUPAY, integrates with Duck Creek Policy and Duck Creek Billing to enable automatic payment of insurance premiums each payroll period. Using real-time payroll data provided by a payroll company or policyholder, TRUPAY calculates workers’ comp premiums based on current carrier rates, invoices the policyholder, and collects the premium via ACH.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Duck Creek and look forward to working with them to expand the tools available to their customers,” said George Kostakos, Split Limit Studios’ CEO. “Duck Creek’s exceptional core system solutions are highly complementary to TRUPAY. Our integration enables Duck Creek to offer its carrier customers a solution to improve policyholder cashflow while making workers’ comp premium payment simpler and more convenient. TRUPAY also offers Duck Creek’s customers access to automated payroll data reporting through our connectivity to over 350 payroll providers, including our unique relationship with Intuit.”

“It’s critical that carriers handle all aspects of workers’ compensation insurance with efficiency and exceptional speed, and Split Limit Studios is leading the charge to enable them,” said Elizabeth Del Ferro, Vice President, Partner GTM at Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek is thrilled to welcome Split Limit into our rapidly-growing partner ecosystem.”

About Split Limit Studios

Split Limit Studios differentiates its pay-as-you-go technology from the competition with insurance expertise, excellent customer service, a focus on security, and a commitment to deliver on its promises. They have over twenty customers, including eight Tier 1 carriers and three workers compensation state insurance funds.

Split Limit Studios receives data from hundreds of payroll companies and is the only pay-as-you-go software vendor partnered with Intuit and their 1.4 million payroll customers. The Split Limit Studios product roadmap includes continued focus into expanding connectivity with payroll companies to make it easy to submit payroll data to all the workers compensation carriers who rely on TRUPAY for their pay-as-you-go programs.

You can contact Split Limit Studios and learn more about TRUPAY at www.splitlimit.com or by contacting Patrick Kimble at patrick@splitlimit.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

