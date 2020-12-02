Wplay, Leading Operator of Colombian Online Gaming, Selects Nuvei for Latin American Market Expansion

Accountable for almost half of all online gaming revenue in Colombia, Wplay has integrated Nuvei’s Cashier. Providing access to more than 450 alternative payment methods, it enables Wplay to offer the options most popular with local gamers and bolster player acquisition and retention with faster, seamless payouts, while providing a frictionless user experience. The integration also allows Wplay to benefit from the Company’s value-added services, including fraud prevention and risk management solutions, through a single connection.

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the payment technology partner of thriving brands, is proud to announce a deal with Wplay, a pioneer of online gaming in Latin America. Nuvei will provide the acquiring platform and technology to power Wplay’s Colombian payment operations and further fuel its expansion throughout Latin America.

Wplay offers a wide range of betting services on its platform, including casino games, wagers on world events, and a sportsbook of more than 50 traditional sports. As a result of the agreement, users of these diverse services will be depositing and withdrawing their funds through Cashier, a product which reflects Nuvei's extensive experience in the iGaming industry worldwide. In addition to Visa and Mastercard, users can take advantage of the Company’s wide portfolio of alternative methods that include PSE, Efecty, Baloto. Wplay users will also benefit from the Company’s real-time payout functionality for instant funding.

“Nuvei’s Cashier has proven to convert more, increase acceptance rates, while streamlining deposits and payouts. By accepting local debit and credit cards, plus local alternative payment options, Wplay can provide its users simple access to their preferred payment method," said Yuval Ziv, Nuvei's managing director of digital payments. “Further, our integrated risk management solutions and embedded eKYC features for quick player onboarding allow Wplay to maximize revenue while minimizing potential fraud.”

The global online regulated gambling market has experienced a significant surge in recent years, growing at a rate of more than ten percent annually. Operators in Latin America particularly are seeing rapid growth in volumes, with KPMG research reporting that the segment is already worth over US $2.1 billion. Nuvei’s robust platform and industry expertise were key factors as Wplay prepares to further capitalize on the explosive growth of the segment throughout Latin America.