 

ORBCOMM Closes on New Term Loan Facility and Redeems All Outstanding Senior Secured Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 15:07  |  39   |   |   

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC), a global provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has entered into a $200 million five-year term loan facility (the “Term Loan”) and a $50 million revolving credit facility. Concurrently, the Company completed the redemption of all of its outstanding 8.00% senior secured notes (the “Notes”) and ended its previous $25 million revolver facility.

“As part of the next phase of ORBCOMM’s evolution, we’ve taken actions to strategically improve the Company’s capital structure by replacing the previous high-yield notes with this term loan at a significantly lower interest rate,” said Marc Eisenberg, ORBCOMM’s Chief Executive Officer. “With multiple acquisitions and a comprehensive integration effort behind us, as well as lower interest expense, we are in a great position to execute on our business plan, reduce debt levels and focus on organic growth.”

The Term Loan and revolving credit facility bear interest at LIBOR plus an applicable margin based on the Company’s consolidated net leverage ratio and will mature on December 2, 2025. The proceeds of the Term Loan, together with $20 million from the new revolving credit facility and cash on hand, were used to redeem the Company’s outstanding Notes pursuant to their terms at 104% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, December 2, 2020. Upon completion of this redemption, none of the 8.00% Notes remained outstanding.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., acted as Administrative Agent, Lead Arranger and Joint Bookrunner for the financing. Funding was provided through a syndicate of banks.

Additional details regarding the terms of the new facilities are discussed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

Contacts  
Investor Inquiries:  Media Inquiries:
Aly Bonilla  Michelle Ferris
Vice President, Investor Relations   Senior Director, Corporate Communications
ORBCOMM Inc.  ORBCOMM Inc.
703-433-6360  703-433-6516
bonilla.aly@orbcomm.com    ferris.michelle@orbcomm.com 

Orbcomm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ORBCOMM Closes on New Term Loan Facility and Redeems All Outstanding Senior Secured Notes ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC), a global provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has entered into a $200 million five-year term loan …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz für ein Update über das COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Ponce Utilizes ORBCOMM’s Satellite IoT Technology to Enable Efficient Agricultural Irrigation
17.11.20
ORBCOMM Launches First Commercial LoRa WAN On-Board Vessel IoT Solution
11.11.20
ORBCOMM Enhances “The ORBCOMM Platform” With Over 200 Features and Updates in 90 Days
10.11.20
UPDATE - ORBCOMM Launches Next-Generation, Dual-Mode ST 9100 Terminal for Diverse IoT Applications
10.11.20
ORBCOMM Launches Next-Generation, Dual-Mode St 9100 Terminal for Diverse IoT Applications
04.11.20
ORBCOMM's Smart Grid Monitoring Solution Receives 2020 IoT Innovator Award From Compass Intelligence
03.11.20
Media Alert: ORBCOMM and Inmarsat Release Video Interview with Marc Eisenberg, CEO of ORBCOMM, and Rupert Pearce, CEO of Inmarsat
03.11.20
ORBCOMM to Participate at the 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference