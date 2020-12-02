High-Performance AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Pro GPUs Power New AWS Instance for Graphics Optimized Workloads

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) has expanded its AMD-based offerings with a new cloud instance for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2): Amazon EC2 G4ad instances for graphics-optimized workloads. With this new instance, AMD now powers eight Amazon EC2 instance families across 20 global AWS Regions. AMD also announced that Amazon GameLift, a fully managed dedicated game server hosting solution, is now providing its video game hosting customers access to AMD EPYC processor-based Amazon EC2 C5a, M5a and R5a instances.

“Today we build on the strong collaboration between AMD and AWS, which started in 2017. This expansion of our cooperation is a proof point of the continued performance and capabilities that AMD provides its customers,” said Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, Data Center and Embedded Solutions Group, AMD. “Amazon EC2 G4ad instances are the first powered by both AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Pro GPUs, and adding to the existing EPYC processor-based instances, they exemplify the ways in which AMD CPUs and GPUs provide fantastic performance and price/performance for AWS customers.”

“The high-performance capabilities of the AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Pro GPUs are enabling AWS to create a new graphics-focused instance that help us keep our leadership price/performance offerings that our customers expect,” said David Brown, Vice President, Amazon EC2, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We’re delighted to continue this great collaboration with AMD, enabling the Amazon EC2 G4ad instances to provide the industry’s best price performance for graphics-intensive applications.”

New Amazon EC2 G4ad Instance

Featuring 2nd Gen AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Radeon Pro V520 GPUs, the new G4ad instance, which will be available later this month, is the first AWS instance powered by both 7nm AMD CPUs and GPUs.