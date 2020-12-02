HearAtLast Holdings Completes Integration of Crystal Clear Audio, Inc.

Crystal Clear Audio was acquired in late 2019 by HearAtLast Holdings as a wholly owned subsidiary in an all-stock transaction and the management worked diligently through this difficult year to bring the first products to market. With this long-awaited transformation now complete, the company will begin its campaign to being recognized, in the entertainment sector, as a producer of quality electronics.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – HearAtLast Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: HRAL), a Nevada Corporation, is pleased to announce the long anticipated integration of Crystal Clear Audio, Inc., that HearAtlast acquired in 2019. The company continues to be a developer of leading edge audio technology for use in listening devices for music and other applications. During the last year, including the turbulent worldwide effects of the pandemic, the company has established relationships with manufacturers and co-developed some unbelievable sounding products with outstanding features. The company has also teamed up with some prominent entertainers and sports stars and collaborated on limited-edition releases. The first in the series is set to launch this coming month. The product will be available through numerous leading retail channels. The unique and formidable audio products, built using proprietary technologies and along with the partnerships in music and elsewhere promises exposure worldwide. Further to this the company is currently working on the next generation products.

It is also anticipated that, along with this acquisition and integration of Crystal Clear Audio, there will be an expansion of the officers and board of directors of the Company that will be followed by another announcement.

For more information please visit: www.crystalclearaudio.ca

ABOUT HEARATLAST HOLDINGS INC.

HearAtlast Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: HRAL) is a company motivated in expanding its asset & revenue base for the purpose of increasing shareholder value by diversifying as a multi-faceted Company. To accomplish this, HearAtlast seeks to acquire ownership in developing companies. Currently, HearAtlast operates as a hearing aid & services company and is in the process of restructuring and adding to its business model. Stay tuned for exciting information about HearAtlast Holdings.

Safe Harbor

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management, as well as assumptions made by any information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties.

Investor Relations:

HearAtLast Holdings, Inc.

Ir@hearatlastholdings.com

888-993-0989