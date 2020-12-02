NXP Extends its Leadership in 5G Infrastructure with 2ⁿᵈ Generation RF Multi-Chip Modules That Amp Up Frequency, Power and Efficiency

New-generation Airfast RF Multi-Chip Modules (MCMs) extend frequency coverage to 4.0 GHz, leveraging the performance of NXP’s latest LDMOS technology and integration design techniques

Higher output power than the previous generation supports the deployment of more powerful 5G mMIMO radios to cover larger urban areas

Increased efficiency of up to 45% at 2.6 GHz helps reduce the overall electricity consumption of the 5G network



EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced the availability of its 2nd generation of comprehensive Airfast RF power Multi-Chip Modules (MCMs) designed to support the evolution of 5G mMIMO active antenna system requirements for cellular base stations. Focused on accelerating the coverage of 5G, the new all-in-one power amplifier module family is based on NXP’s latest LDMOS technology that offers higher output power, extended frequency coverage, and higher efficiency—all within the same footprint as NXP’s previous generation of MCMs.

The new AFSC5G26E38 Airfast module is a prime example of the increased performance delivered in the 2nd generation MCM family. The device delivers 20% more output power compared to the previous generation, addressing the need for broader 5G coverage per base station tower, without increasing the radio unit size. It also features a power-added efficiency of 45%, 4 points higher than the previous generation for an overall reduction in the 5G network electricity consumption. Highlighting the performance of NXP’s latest LDMOS generation in high frequencies, the new AFSC5G40E38 addresses the 5G C-band from 3.7 to 4.0 GHz and has recently been selected by NEC Rakuten Mobile in Japan.

“NXP’s latest multi-chip modules provide an efficiency boost resulting from the latest enhancements to LDMOS and enhanced integration,” said Paul Hart, Executive Vice President and General Manager of NXP’s Radio Power. “Our aggressive drive for integration brings more features into each module, which means fewer components for our customers to source, assemble and test. The result is a higher power yet more cost-effective, compact design. This translates into faster time to market for our customers and mobile network operators who are tackling the need for 5G expansion.”