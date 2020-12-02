 

REPEAT - Pure Extracts Collaborates with Dr. Alexander MacGregor on Cannabis and Mushroom Formulations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 15:00  |  52   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp and the rapidly emerging functional mushroom sector, is pleased to provide an introduction to Dr. Alexander MacGregor, a key scientific advisor to the Company.

Pure Extracts and Dr. MacGregor are collaborating on the development of CBD infused mushroom wellness products and are researching the optimum extraction methodologies for psilocybin in order to prepare the Company to enter the psychedelic mushroom extraction space.

Dr. MacGregor is the Dean of Faculty, distinguished Professor of Biopharmaceutics and current President of the Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology (TIPT) – North America’s premier post-graduate institute of pharmaceutical sciences, technology and research. He is also the CEO of TIPT’s parent company, Transpharm Canada Inc., which has a Health Canada Drug Establishment License, a Cannabis Drug License and a Dealer’s License issued under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA). Transpharm Canada conducts cannabis testing, clinical trials, drug development and is licensed to possess psychedelic drug compounds.

Dr. MacGregor is recognized as a pharmaceutical science inventor and expert in pharmaceutical technology and novel drug delivery systems. He is a recipient of several global patents in the field of medical treatments and pharmaceutical drug delivery technologies most notably from Canada, US, Australia, Europe, Latin America, China, India and Japan. His inventions have led to groundbreaking therapeutic drugs for the treatment of cancer, management of diabetes, systemic infections, and post-operative pain.

An expert in translating pharmaceutical knowledge into sustainable businesses, Dr. MacGregor was a consultant to multi-national pharmaceutical companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Valeant, Teva, Patheon, Sun Pharma and Beijing Double-Crane Pharma. He was appointed by the Government of China as an International Advisor in the field of pharmaceutical technology and research through a nomination proffered by the City of Beijing and Beijing Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co. (China’s third largest pharmaceutical company).

Seite 1 von 2
Pure Extracts Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REPEAT - Pure Extracts Collaborates with Dr. Alexander MacGregor on Cannabis and Mushroom Formulations VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp and the rapidly emerging …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz für ein Update über das COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:10 Uhr
Pure Extracts Technologies: Fokus auf die Forschung
08:42 Uhr
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Boom Markt Magic Mushroom - bedeutende personelle Verpflichtung ebnet den Weg für Entwicklung und Produktion!
07:13 Uhr
DGAP-News: Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Pure Extracts und Dr. Alexander MacGregor arbeiten zusammen an Cannabis- und Pilzformulierungen (deutsch)
07:13 Uhr
DGAP-News: Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Pure Extracts und Dr. Alexander MacGregor arbeiten zusammen an Cannabis- und Pilzformulierungen
06:05 Uhr
Pure Extracts Collaborates with Dr. Alexander MacGregor on Cannabis and Mushroom Formulations
26.11.20
REPEAT -- Pure Extracts Advances Plans for the Processing of Functional Mushroom Formulations
26.11.20
Pure Extracts: Kluge Positionierung im Milliardenmarkt Mushrooms
26.11.20
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Eintritt in 34 Mrd. Dollar Markt - Herstellung von ersten Mushroom Produkten begonnen!
26.11.20
DGAP-News: Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Pure Extracts avanciert Pläne für die Verarbeitung funktioneller Pilzformulierungen (deutsch)
26.11.20
DGAP-News: Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Pure Extracts avanciert Pläne für die Verarbeitung funktioneller Pilzformulierungen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
9
Pure Extras Technologies