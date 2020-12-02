PharmaCyte Biotech Successfully Completes 9-Month Stability Study

PharmaCyte’s Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth L. Waggoner, said of the completed nine-month stability study, “The product stability studies of our CypCaps product initiated prior to submitting our Investigational New Drug application (IND) to the FDA are still proceeding smoothly while we are answering the questions raised by the FDA following our IND submission. We are also starting additional studies designed to provide information that the FDA has requested, which are mainly focused on the handling of the CypCaps product in the clinic, and on additional animal data to add to the data that we have already supplied in our IND package.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCB), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, announced today that it has successfully completed the nine-months product stability testing that is required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its CypCaps final product, which will be used in the company’s planned clinical trial in locally advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer.

“The ongoing stability study is designed to determine the shelf life of the Cell-in-a-Box encapsulated cell product, CypCaps, frozen at -80°C, and I am pleased to report that the nine-month time point was recently reached and that CypCaps passed all of the necessary tests, including cell viability, enzyme activity and cell potency, pH, label check, capsule appearance and integrity. This nine-month data, as well as all future longer-term time points of the shelf life analyses, such as the next milestone, the 12-month time point, will be reported to the FDA as an update to our submitted IND.”

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as “Cell-in-a-Box.” This technology is being used as a platform upon which therapies for several types of cancer and diabetes are being developed.

PharmaCyte’s therapy for cancer involves encapsulating genetically engineered human cells that convert an inactive chemotherapy drug into its active or “cancer-killing” form. For pancreatic cancer, these encapsulated cells are implanted in the blood supply to the patient’s tumor as close as possible to the site of the tumor. Once implanted, a chemotherapy drug that is normally activated in the liver (ifosfamide) is given intravenously at one-third the normal dose. The ifosfamide is carried by the circulatory system to where the encapsulated cells have been implanted. When the ifosfamide flows through pores in the capsules, the live cells inside act as a “bio-artificial liver” and activate the chemotherapy drug at the site of the cancer. This “targeted chemotherapy” has proven effective and safe to use in past clinical trials and we believe results in little to no treatment related side effects.