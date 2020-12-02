 

Muscle Maker Grill Delivering 2nd Miami Florida Location

Fast casual company signs agreement to expand its delivery only ghost kitchen presence in Miami

League City, Texas, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s and MMG Burger Bar, a fast casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced it has signed an agreement to open its 11th delivery only ghost kitchen in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. This will be the company’s second south Florida ghost kitchen location in addition to the new state of the art food court which is outfitted with a kiosk for guests to order directly currently being built out in Miami Beach. The company expects the Miami Beach location to open first quarter of 2021 and the Wynwood location will open shortly thereafter.

Similar to Miami Beach, the Wynwood neighborhood in Miami attracts forward-thinking health trends with its cultural and entertainment-focused vibe. Wynwood is known for its art galleries, restaurants, breweries, clothing stores, dance venues, and murals that cover the walls of many buildings, attracting a younger demographic to work and live in the area. This ghost kitchen location will service area residents with Healthy Joes, Muscle Maker Grill and Meal Plan AF through third party delivery apps.

“The Wynwood location will be a great compliment to our Miami Beach location and south Florida portfolio. We will be able to service both beach side and Miami proper customers, giving us access to millions of people. Our target customer fits perfectly with what the Wynwood neighborhood has to offer and we believe our brands will do very well. We are excited to add the second Miami location to our growing portfolio of ghost kitchens in Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Sacramento, Providence and NYC markets” said Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker Grill.

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

