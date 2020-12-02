 

Keto Holdings Joins Draganfly Reseller Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 15:15  |  60   |   |   

Innovative healthcare consulting company to implement
Smart Vital Sign technology

Los Angeles, CA., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that Keto Holdings, LLC (“Keto”) has joined the Draganfly reseller program and is taking initial delivery of Smart Vital technology assessment units.

Keto provides healthcare-based consulting services to multiple industries including pharmaceutical, food processing, nursing home and travel. Keto is working with several high-profile clients to roll out Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence platform.

Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence assessment station and screening technology is quick and non-invasive (contactless). The stations can automatically detect elevated body temperature and, with voluntary consent, heart rate, respiratory rate and O2 saturation, all from a camera that takes seconds to capture the information. Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence platform has several delivery capabilities including an API for 3rd party developers to integrate the technology with their own apps and devices.

“We are looking forward to ensuring that the industries which we serve have the latest technology to help assess potential cases of Covid-19,” said Brett Louderback, Founder and Executive Director of Keto. “Draganfly’s commitment to providing the most up to date, secure and accurate vital signs screening available makes them the ideal solution for our customer base.”

 “We are incredibly excited to be providing Keto the latest in our Smart Vital Sign technology which they will implement across the multiple industries they work with,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

The Company also announces that it has completed an initial closing of its previously announced Regulation A+ offering (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (“Units”). The Company issued 2,556,496 Units at price of US$0.47 per Unit for gross proceeds in the amount of US$1,201,553 in ‎this first closing. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (“Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of US$0.71 per Common Share until November 30, 2022. The Common Shares and Warrants issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a nine month hold period which will expire on August 30, 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
Draganfly Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keto Holdings Joins Draganfly Reseller Program Innovative healthcare consulting company to implement Smart Vital Sign technology Los Angeles, CA., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz für ein Update über das COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Leading Healthcare Supply Chain Management Company Coldchain Technology Services Partners with Draganfly
19.11.20
Key COVID-19 Symptom, Oxygen Saturation Now Measurable Via Camera Utilizing Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Assessment Technology
17.11.20
Draganfly Announces Record Revenue and Gross Profit in Third Quarter 2020
12.11.20
Hall of Famer and Former NBA and NCAA Champion Derek Anderson Joins Draganfly Board of Advisors
10.11.20
Draganfly Signs Definitive Option to Acquire 100% of the Assets of the subsidiaries of Global UAV Technologies: Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd and High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc.

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.06.20
47
enormes Marktpotential bei dieser Drohnen-Aktie?