Keto Holdings Joins Draganfly Reseller Program

Los Angeles, CA., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that Keto Holdings, LLC (“Keto”) has joined the Draganfly reseller program and is taking initial delivery of Smart Vital technology assessment units.

Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence assessment station and screening technology is quick and non-invasive (contactless). The stations can automatically detect elevated body temperature and, with voluntary consent, heart rate, respiratory rate and O2 saturation, all from a camera that takes seconds to capture the information. Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence platform has several delivery capabilities including an API for 3rd party developers to integrate the technology with their own apps and devices.

“We are looking forward to ensuring that the industries which we serve have the latest technology to help assess potential cases of Covid-19,” said Brett Louderback, Founder and Executive Director of Keto. “Draganfly’s commitment to providing the most up to date, secure and accurate vital signs screening available makes them the ideal solution for our customer base.”

“We are incredibly excited to be providing Keto the latest in our Smart Vital Sign technology which they will implement across the multiple industries they work with,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

The Company also announces that it has completed an initial closing of its previously announced Regulation A+ offering (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (“Units”). The Company issued 2,556,496 Units at price of US$0.47 per Unit for gross proceeds in the amount of US$1,201,553 in ‎this first closing. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (“Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of US$0.71 per Common Share until November 30, 2022. The Common Shares and Warrants issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a nine month hold period which will expire on August 30, 2021.