 

Drug Screening Market worth $10.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 15:30  |  36   |   |   

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Drug Screening Market by Product (Consumables, Urine testing devices, Analytical, Breathalyzer, Chromatography) & Services, Sample Type (Urine, Breath), End User (Workplace, Laboratories, Criminal Justice, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Drug Screening Market is projected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2025 from USD 4.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Drug Screening Market"
192 – Tables
35 – Figures
192 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=162987773

The rising drug & alcohol consumption, the enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, government funding in major markets, and regulatory approvals and product and service launches are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Services segment expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on service and product, the drug screening market is segmented into services and products. Services segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing drug and alcohol consumption worldwide, funding initiatives for drug testing laboratories, new service launches, and regulatory approvals, and geographic expansion of drug and alcohol testing laboratories.

Analytical instruments are expected to dominate the drug screening products market in 2019.

Based on the product, the drug screening market is segmented into analytical instruments, rapid testing devices, and consumables. In 2019, the analytical segment is expected to dominate the market. Growing alcohol consumption and drunken driving cases, stringent government laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, and technological advancements in this market are some of the key factors driving the growth of the analytical instruments market.

Based on the sample type, the oral fluid segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By sample type, drug screening market is segmented into urine, breath, oral fluid, hair, and other samples. Among these, the oral fluid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing preference for oral fluid samples because of the convenient collection method, no specific requirement for sample collection, and low risk of sample adulteration.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Drug Screening Market worth $10.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Drug Screening Market by Product (Consumables, Urine testing devices, Analytical, Breathalyzer, Chromatography) & Services, Sample Type (Urine, Breath), End User …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
TIDAL Releases 'My 2020 Rewind' for Members to Look Back at their Year in Music
On Track: Battista Hypercar Completes High Speed Test Programme In Nardò
LOCTOTE returns to its crowdfunding roots in a new Kickstarter campaign
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
Dubber Launches Global Channel Partner Program for Cisco Resellers
AVCtechnologies Completes Strategic Acquisition of Ribbon's Kandy Communications
Dematic to Commission New Automated National Distribution Centre for Woolworths in Sydney
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Etihad Airways partners with PressReader: Heightens passenger experience with digital newspapers and magazines
Titel
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
Over 100 best Hospitality leaders awarded in Hozpitality Group's 6th Middle East Hospitality ...
Barilla Foundation and Food Tank announce the event: "Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork - Setting the Stage for the UN 2021 Food Systems ...
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Colchicine shows promise as a treatment for at-home COVID-19 patients -- Recruitment of ...
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments