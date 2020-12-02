 

DGAP-Adhoc TUI AG reaches agreement with private investors, banks and the German federal government on additional financing package of €1.8 billion

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.12.2020, 15:39  |  60   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Financing
TUI AG reaches agreement with private investors, banks and the German federal government on additional financing package of €1.8 billion

02-Dec-2020 / 15:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG reaches agreement with private investors, banks and the German federal government on additional financing package of €1.8 billion, including an approx. € 500 million capital increase with subscription rights and a € 420 million convertible silent participation by the Economic Support Fund

Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

TUI AG has agreed with Unifirm Ltd., a syndicate of underwriting banks, KfW and the Economic Support Fund (Wirtschaftsstabilisierungsfonds - WSF) on a further financing package of € 1.8 billion for TUI.

The package includes

- a capital increase with subscription rights of approx. € 500m;

- a silent participation convertible into shares of TUI by the WSF of € 420m;

- a non-convertible silent participation by the WSF of € 280m;

- a state guarantee of € 400m, or, alternatively, a respective increase of the non-convertible silent participation by the WSF; and

- an additional credit facility by KfW of € 200m, and a prolongation of an existing credit facility by KfW until July 2022.

The financing package strengthens TUI's position and provides it with sufficient liquidity reserves in this volatile market environment. It also balances out the presumed travel restrictions until the beginning of the 2021 summer season. The package became necessary due to the increasing travel restrictions caused by the rising number of infections and the associated more short-term booking behaviour of some customers.

Seite 1 von 6
TUI Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc TUI AG reaches agreement with private investors, banks and the German federal government on additional financing package of €1.8 billion DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Financing TUI AG reaches agreement with private investors, banks and the German federal government on additional financing package of €1.8 billion 02-Dec-2020 / 15:39 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE beschließt Kapitalerhöhung aus Genehmigtem Kapital um bis zu 10.668.068 Aktien
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält für N149/5.X-Turbine die IEC-Typenzertifizierung vom TÜV SÜD
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities zahlt Wandelanleihe 2015/20 vollständig zurück
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate beruft René Parmantier zum neuen Vorstandsvorsitzenden ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Kapitalerhöhung öffnet die Tür zu deutlich höheren Ordervolumina
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Announces Conversion into Vivoryon ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:52 Uhr
Tui-Konzern einigt sich auf neues Rettungspaket
15:40 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG einigt sich mit privaten Investoren, Banken und dem Bund auf ein Finanzierungspaket in Höhe von 1,8 Mrd. EUR (deutsch)
15:39 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG einigt sich mit privaten Investoren, Banken und dem Bund auf ein Finanzierungspaket in Höhe von 1,8 Mrd. €
13:48 Uhr
Gericht: Hinweis auf Rückzahlung des Reisepreises erforderlich
09:24 Uhr
Verhandlungen über neue Staatshilfen für Tui kurz vor dem Ziel
07:00 Uhr
Amazon, Biontech, SAP – die Hits im November
01.12.20
Biontech, SAP, Allianz – die Hits an der Börse
30.11.20
Egbert Prior: TUI hofft auf den nächsten Sommer
30.11.20
Tue Gutes und sprich darüber: Heibel-Ticker Portfolio 2020 mit 17% deutlich besser als DAX, Dow Jones und Nikkei
27.11.20
Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: TUI, Varta und Nel

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:56 Uhr
17.399
TUI ? TUI !!!
24.11.20
887
Welche Zukunft hat TUI?
10.11.20
5
Zugzwang für Anleger: Das bedeutet die heutige Entwicklung für TUI Anleger und so muss reagiert werd
31.08.20
17
Tui setzt nach herbem Verlust den Rotstift an - 8000 Jobs betroffen
14.08.20
21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Ziel für Tui auf 1,70 Euro - 'Sell'