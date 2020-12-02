 

Cision Sponsors National Investor Relations Institute's Annual Conference

CHICAGO, Dec 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision is excited to announce that it is sponsoring and exhibiting at NIRI2020, the largest event for investor relations professionals – which is being held online this year on December 8-10. Cision will host a virtual booth showcasing the latest in IR communications technology, fun prizes and a live joint survey with NIRI on The State of Investor Relations in a Digital World.

Each year, more than 1,000 members of the IR and capital markets ecosystem convene at the NIRI Annual Conference for actionable takeaways and critical insights from leading industry professionals. Next week, attendees across the globe will experience three days of unique, interactive programming from the comfort and safety of home.

"This year's conference is especially critical as IR professionals navigate extraordinary challenges and opportunities brought on by unprecedented events," said Liam Power, Head of Distribution at Cision. "Cision has a long history of helping companies effectively deliver news to cultivate shareholder confidence. We're excited to show what our advanced, data-driven communications solutions can do for the IR community as they operate in a very different normal."

For more than 65 years, companies have relied on Cision as the most credible source of distribution to disclose their financial and material news. NYSE, NASDAQ and OTC-listed companies leverage Cision's integrated suite of solutions to manage all aspects of their shareholder communications, including meeting disclosure, full-service virtual and in person investor event production, and IR website design, development and support.

About Cision
Cision is a leading global provider of earned media software and wire distribution services to public relations, investor relations, and marketing communications professionals. Cision's solutions allow users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contact
cisionpr@cision.com

Cision logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cision)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1346482/Cision_NIRI_2020_Virtual.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467136/cision_logo.jpg  

 



