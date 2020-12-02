DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Monthly Figures Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures as at 30 November 2020 / adjustment to forecasts 02-Dec-2020 / 15:58 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary financial figures as at 30 November 2020 / adjustment to forecasts

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:

After preliminary revenues are available as at 30 November 2020, the Einhell Group generated revenues of about € 665 million (previous year: € 566 million) from January to November 2020.

The Einhell Group increases its original forecast.

For the financial year 2020, the Einhell Group will now expect revenues of € 700 million (so far € 670 million / previous year: € 605 million) and a pretax yield of about 7.0% (so far 6.5% / previous year: 5.4%).

This is due to the surprisingly well autumn business in Europe as well as an excellent start to the garden year in the southern hemisphere. Sales in Australia and South America are significantly above budget so far.

Landau/Isar, 2nd December 2020

The Board of Directors

