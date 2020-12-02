 

DGAP-Adhoc Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures as at 30 November 2020 / adjustment to forecasts

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.12.2020, 15:58  |  77   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Monthly Figures
Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures as at 30 November 2020 / adjustment to forecasts

02-Dec-2020 / 15:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Preliminary financial figures as at 30 November 2020 / adjustment to forecasts

 

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:

After preliminary revenues are available as at 30 November 2020, the Einhell Group generated revenues of about € 665 million (previous year: € 566 million) from January to November 2020.

The Einhell Group increases its original forecast.

For the financial year 2020, the Einhell Group will now expect revenues of € 700 million (so far € 670 million / previous year: € 605 million) and a pretax yield of about 7.0% (so far 6.5% / previous year: 5.4%).

This is due to the surprisingly well autumn business in Europe as well as an excellent start to the garden year in the southern hemisphere. Sales in Australia and South America are significantly above budget so far.

Landau/Isar, 2nd December 2020

The Board of Directors

02-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9951-942-166
Fax: +49 (0)9951-942-293
E-mail: helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
Internet: www.einhell.com
ISIN: DE0005654933, DE0005654909
WKN: 565493, 565490
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1152335

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1152335  02-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1152335&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
Einhell Germany Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures as at 30 November 2020 / adjustment to forecasts DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Monthly Figures Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures as at 30 November 2020 / adjustment to forecasts 02-Dec-2020 / 15:58 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE beschließt Kapitalerhöhung aus Genehmigtem Kapital um bis zu 10.668.068 Aktien
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält für N149/5.X-Turbine die IEC-Typenzertifizierung vom TÜV SÜD
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Kapitalerhöhung öffnet die Tür zu deutlich höheren Ordervolumina
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities zahlt Wandelanleihe 2015/20 vollständig zurück
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate beruft René Parmantier zum neuen Vorstandsvorsitzenden ...
DGAP-News: Corestate: René Parmantier wird neuer CEO - Lars Schnidrig bleibt als CFO an Bord
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Announces Conversion into Vivoryon ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:59 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Vorläufige Umsatzzahlen zum 30. November 2020 / Anpassung der Prognose (deutsch)
15:58 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Vorläufige Umsatzzahlen zum 30. November 2020 / Anpassung der Prognose
16.11.20
DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG: Einhell steigert Umsatz um 14%: Bestes Ergebnis der Firmengeschichte (deutsch)
16.11.20
DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG: Einhell increased revenue of 14%: Best result in Einhell's company history
16.11.20
DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG: Einhell steigert Umsatz um 14%: Bestes Ergebnis der Firmengeschichte
16.11.20
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english
16.11.20
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:11 Uhr
2.334
Sehr schöne Unterbewertung bei der Hans Einhell AG