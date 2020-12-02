 

Efficacy Data from Adrenomed's AdrenOSS-2 Phase II trial evaluating Adrecizumab (HAM8101) in Septic Shock presented at DIVI

Efficacy Data from Adrenomed's AdrenOSS-2 Phase II trial evaluating Adrecizumab (HAM8101) in Septic Shock presented at DIVI

Efficacy Data from Adrenomed's AdrenOSS-2 Phase II trial evaluating Adrecizumab (HAM8101) in Septic Shock presented at DIVI

- Treatment of septic shock patients with Adrecizumab resulted in significant and sustained mortality reduction most pronounced in early treated patients

- Adrecizumab, a product candidate for personalized treatment of septic shock, addresses loss of vascular integrity, a major driver of the highly dynamic condition

Hennigsdorf/Berlin (Germany), December 2, 2020 - Adrenomed AG, the vascular integrity company, announced that post-hoc analysis data from its AdrenOSS-2 trial was presented today during the Annual Congress of DIVI (German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine), December 2-4, 2020. The biomarker-guided Phase II clinical trial evaluated Adrecizumab (HAM8101) in 301 patients with septic shock suffering from loss of vascular integrity.

"Sepsis is a multifactorial clinical syndrome with an extremely dynamic clinical course and is very diverse with respect to potential treatment responses," explained Prof. Tobias Schürholz, MD, PhD, Lead of Perioperative Intensive Care at the University Hospital Rostock. "For this analysis, patient characteristics and biomarkers were used to stratify septic shock patients according to their individual condition and to identify the patients who benefited most from a tailored therapeutic intervention with Adrecizumab."

In the biomarker-guided post-hoc analysis, in particular early treatment with Adrecizumab after ICU admission resulted in a significant and fast improvement of mean fluid balance, a surrogate endpoint for vascular leakage. Within 24 hours, Adrecizumab led to a significant and sustained improvement of systemic organ function (SOFA score). Subsequently, the relative mortality was significantly reduced by more than 50% after day 28 which persisted over 90 days.

