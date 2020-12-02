 

FreeWheel and NBCUniversal Announce Landmark Partnership to Automate and Optimize Linear Ad Decisioning Across All NBCU Properties

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 16:00  |  39   |   |   

Today, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company (Nasdaq: CMCSA) announced a breakthrough in linear/digital convergence: FreeWheel will be leading ad decisioning across all NBCUniversal (NBCU) properties using their new AutoScheduler technology. The new capabilities will begin to transform the way that NBCU clients buy linear TV advertising from the company, making the end-to-end process simpler and laying the foundation for digital ad insertion (DAI) and full linear/digital unification across the NBCU portfolio for campaign execution and pacing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005095/en/

The AutoScheduler tool streamlines NBCU’s scheduling process by analyzing ad breaks within linear campaigns, along with various configurable business parameters, and automatically filling the complete schedule. The tool brings market-leading technology to the automatic placement of ads, dynamically placing spots across the full roster of NBCU networks and enabling more efficient delivery against a marketer’s target demographic.

“Our goal is to help marketers reach any audience at scale, on any screen,” said Ryan McConville, EVP, Ad Platforms and Operations, NBCUniversal. “With the same discipline and response time as a digital ad server, the AutoScheduler technology will help clients reach their target demos across linear with accuracy and precision. The technology was built to align optimization capabilities of a linear traffic log with a modern-day ad server.”

In February, NBCU unveiled their new One Platform technology solutions to give marketers the power to reach audiences across the full NBCUniversal ecosystem, with data-informed impressions. By partnering with FreeWheel, NBCU is doubling down on their mission to create a simpler, more accessible ecosystem for all advertisers.

“This partnership optimizes and simplifies the planning and buying process like never before, laying the foundation for full unification of linear and digital video – which has long been the ultimate vision for our industry,” said Dave Clark, General Manager, FreeWheel. “Our goal at FreeWheel is to reduce complexity in the media landscape by more seamlessly connecting buyers and sellers; with NBCU, we are truly transforming – by simplifying – the way TV is bought and sold.”

Today’s news brings to life ongoing work that FreeWheel and NBCU have been doing for many months and follows FreeWheel’s announcement in 2019 that it had completed the first stage of a technology unification initiative with NBCU to extend FreeWheel’s ad decisioning capabilities to traditional TV inventory.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement, and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers.

With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. To learn more visit: www.nbcuniversal.com.

Comcast (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FreeWheel and NBCUniversal Announce Landmark Partnership to Automate and Optimize Linear Ad Decisioning Across All NBCU Properties Today, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company (Nasdaq: CMCSA) announced a breakthrough in linear/digital convergence: FreeWheel will be leading ad decisioning across all NBCUniversal (NBCU) properties using their new AutoScheduler technology. The new …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
AWS Announces Amazon DevOps Guru
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier ...
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
AWS Announces Five Industrial Machine Learning Services
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Comcast RISE Awards 13 Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Twin Cities with Marketing and Technology Resources and Makeovers
01:19 Uhr
Comcast Offers Equipment and Technology Resources to Small Businesses Hardest Hit by COVID-19 in Southern Arizona
30.11.20
Comcast RISE Awards Eight Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Portland with Marketing Resources and Technology Makeovers
30.11.20
Comcast RISE Awards Five Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Utah with Marketing and Technology Resources and Makeovers
30.11.20
Comcast RISE Awards Three Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Albuquerque with Marketing and Technology Resources and Makeovers
30.11.20
Comcast RISE Awards 28 Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Colorado with Marketing and Technology Resources and Makeovers
30.11.20
Comcast Launching More Than 30 WiFi-Connected “Lift Zones” in Washington
30.11.20
Comcast RISE Awards More Than 40 Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Houston with Marketing Resources and Technology Makeovers
30.11.20
New Comcast Report Finds Consumers Vastly Underestimate How Often Home Networks Are Targeted by Cyber Threats
25.11.20
Comcast RISE Awards Over 700 Black-Owned, Small Businesses with Marketing and Technology Resources and Makeovers