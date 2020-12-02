Colorado State Senator and former State Representative, Angela Williams, will join the Stride, Inc. (formerly K12 Inc.) Public Affairs team as Senior Director, External Affairs. Williams strengthens an effective team of professionals with a track record of success advancing public policies that empower families with education options and choice.

Colorado State Senator Angela Williams to Join the Stride, Inc. Public Affairs Team (Photo: Business Wire)

In her role, Williams will be responsible for outreach to policymakers, organizations, businesses, and other influencers to pursue policies that expand education opportunities for students. She will also work alongside the Stride, Inc. national advocacy team to support the schools and education programs served by Stride, along with the company’s other lines of business.

Known as a champion for education choice and racial equity, Williams will bring years of experience in advocating for parents and children, especially for those who live in disadvantaged communities.

“Angela is committed to the mission and values of Stride, and we are thrilled to have her join our team,” said Kevin P. Chavous, President, Academic Policy and External Affairs. “She is an experienced business leader, a highly respected public servant, and a parent who understands the importance of giving all kids the opportunity to receive a quality education.”

Williams served in the Colorado legislature for ten years and is retiring as a state senator at the end of the year.

In 2009, Williams was elected to the Colorado State House of Representatives where she became the first African American female to serve as the House Majority Caucus Chair.

In 2017, she ran successfully for the Colorado State Senate representing District 33, the most diverse Senate district in Colorado. As a Colorado State Senator, Williams was the primary sponsor of a groundbreaking piece of legislation that helped all Colorado public school students receive equal funding for their education regardless of what type of public school they attend. It was widely considered to be the first legislation of its kind to pass nationwide.

During her time in the Legislature, Williams founded the Colorado Black Democratic Legislative Caucus and helped elect what is now known as the Historic Eight, the largest number of black legislators to serve simultaneously in the history of Colorado.

“I’m proud and excited to join Stride,” said Williams. “I share the same passion for improving education that drives the thousands of educators and employees at Stride. As a legislator, I have always stood for expanding opportunities for students and empowering parents with education choice, and I look forward to continuing that work in my role with Stride.”

For more information on Stride, Inc., please visit www.stridelearning.com.

About Stride, Inc.

Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) – formerly K12 Inc. – helps students reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005024/en/