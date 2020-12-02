 

Datto to Host Third MSP Technology Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 16:23  |  52   |   |   

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”), (NYSE:MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), will host its third virtual MSP Technology Day on December 9, 2020. The quarterly virtual event will take a deep dive into two main integrated solutions MSPs use every day to run a successful, efficient, and secure business - Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA).

Datto’s new virtual conferencing platform will help connect the MSP community in a way more similar to Datto in-person events. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact 1:1 with Datto and with integration vendors in the RMM and PSA partner ecosystem at 35 different booths.

“As we continue to navigate the pandemic, it couldn’t be a more critical time for the global MSP community to stay connected and help each other,” said Rob Rae, SVP of Business Development at Datto. “With 2020 coming to a close and 2021 on the horizon, it’s essential that our partners and their clients feel supported and prepared for security challenges ahead. We received a lot of positive feedback from attendees following the first two Tech Days, and we’re excited to engage with MSPs in new ways during this event via an enhanced experience virtual trade show platform and in-depth knowledge sharing sessions.”

Sessions include:

  • What is Cyber Resiliency and Can You Achieve it?
     Presented by Ryan Weeks, Datto CISO, this session features updates on the efforts Datto is making to protect MSPs and SMBs from cyber attacks, and how MSPs should position Cyber Resilience to end users. Who and what are the people, products, and processes needed to achieve resilience? How can MSPs develop a cyber resilience plan for themselves and their clients?
  • Live discussion with Brian Krebs: leading cybercrime journalist and New York Times bestselling author of “Spam Nation”
     Hosted by Ryan Weeks, this discussion will provide Krebs’ analysis of the cybercrime landscape, along with key cybersecurity insights to aid MSPs in enhancing information resilience for end users.
  • Tech Review: MSP Business Management
     During this deep dive technical review of what's new and what's coming for Datto’s Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA), attendees will get the first glimpse of Datto’s new Ransomware Detection and Network Topology capabilities for RMM, released this month.

Event Details:
 December 9, 2020
Session 1: 9:00 AM - 1:30 PM EDT
Session 2: 6:00 PM - 10:30 PM EDT

To learn more and to register for the event, visit: https://www.datto.com/events/msp-technology-day-security-automation-ef ...

About Datto
 As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions and has created a unique ecosystem of MSP partners. These partners provide Datto solutions to over one million businesses across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at www.datto.com.

MSP-C

Datto Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Datto to Host Third MSP Technology Day Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”), (NYSE:MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), will host its third virtual MSP Technology Day on December 9, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
AWS Announces Amazon DevOps Guru
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier ...
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
AWS Announces Five Industrial Machine Learning Services
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Datto baut weltweite Vertriebsführerschaft zur Beschleunigung des MSP-Partnerwachstums aus
23.11.20
Datto Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
17.11.20
MSPs Report Ransomware is Still the #1 Malware Threat Affecting Businesses; Cost of Downtime Nearly Doubles Since 2019
11.11.20
Datto Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
09.11.20
Datto Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
3
Datto Holding Corp.