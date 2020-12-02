Datto to Host Third MSP Technology Day

Datto’s new virtual conferencing platform will help connect the MSP community in a way more similar to Datto in-person events. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact 1:1 with Datto and with integration vendors in the RMM and PSA partner ecosystem at 35 different booths.

“As we continue to navigate the pandemic, it couldn’t be a more critical time for the global MSP community to stay connected and help each other,” said Rob Rae, SVP of Business Development at Datto. “With 2020 coming to a close and 2021 on the horizon, it’s essential that our partners and their clients feel supported and prepared for security challenges ahead. We received a lot of positive feedback from attendees following the first two Tech Days, and we’re excited to engage with MSPs in new ways during this event via an enhanced experience virtual trade show platform and in-depth knowledge sharing sessions.”

Sessions include:

What is Cyber Resiliency and Can You Achieve it?

Presented by Ryan Weeks, Datto CISO, this session features updates on the efforts Datto is making to protect MSPs and SMBs from cyber attacks, and how MSPs should position Cyber Resilience to end users. Who and what are the people, products, and processes needed to achieve resilience? How can MSPs develop a cyber resilience plan for themselves and their clients?



Live discussion with Brian Krebs: leading cybercrime journalist and New York Times bestselling author of "Spam Nation"

Hosted by Ryan Weeks, this discussion will provide Krebs’ analysis of the cybercrime landscape, along with key cybersecurity insights to aid MSPs in enhancing information resilience for end users.



Tech Review: MSP Business Management

During this deep dive technical review of what's new and what's coming for Datto’s Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA), attendees will get the first glimpse of Datto’s new Ransomware Detection and Network Topology capabilities for RMM, released this month.

Event Details:

December 9, 2020

Session 1: 9:00 AM - 1:30 PM EDT

Session 2: 6:00 PM - 10:30 PM EDT

To learn more and to register for the event, visit: https://www.datto.com/events/msp-technology-day-security-automation-ef ...

