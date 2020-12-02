Facial Recognition Market worth $8.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Facial Recognition Market by Component (Software Tools (3D Facial Recognition) and Services), Application (Law Enforcement, Access Control, Emotion Recognition), Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Facial Recognition Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2020 to USD 8.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during the forecast period. The Facial Recognition Market is expected to be lucrative for technology vendors. It is also expected to witness substantial growth in the next five years due to increased investments by the government and defense sectors. Moreover, the growing surveillance industry, particularly in North America and Europe, would push companies to deploy or develop facial recognition solutions in the coming years. Furthermore, a high adoption rate is expected to be registered in APAC during the forecast period.

Since the 1960s, facial recognition technology has witnessed major changes due to the rising investments in the surveillance space by enterprises globally. One of the major factors for the high growth of the Facial Recognition Market is the rising expenditure on facial recognition technology by various government organizations, including homeland security, federal and regional law enforcement departments, and other security agencies. The technology has helped criminal investigations and facilitated various departments in the rapid identification of offenders. Government applications such as law enforcement, military and defense, homeland security, and state and national government together constitute approximately 60% of the facial recognition technology revenue, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecasted period. The Defense Advanced Research Products Agency (DARPA) funded the Face Recognition Technology (FERET) Evaluation from 1993-1997 to boost the advancement of facial recognition algorithms and technology. This helped in evaluating the prototypes of facial recognition systems and propelled these systems to become commercial products.