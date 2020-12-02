 

Opus One Gold Corporation Provides Technical Corporate Update

MONTREAL, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corporation. (OOR : TSXV) (“Opus One Gold Corporation.” or the “Company”), a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits in accessible areas is providing a corporate update of its recent activities on its projects.

Opus One Gold Corp controls a large land package along the Casa-Berardi and Douay-Cameron Breaks (Figure 1), two major regional geological structures known to host mesothermal gold deposits. Three of our properties are located in this geological environment:

NOYELL

Following the success of the 2020 shortened drilling program on Noyell (because of Covid-19), the company is getting ready to resume drilling to follow up on the significant gold intercepts obtained in the central portion of the property as well as on untested IP anomalies defined in 2011 (previous operator) and in 2020 by Opus One. These IP anomalies are very significant for the company as they are observed along the immediate eastern extension of the gold intercepts obtained earlier this year and they clearly appear to represent their eastern representation. All contractors for the drilling program have been reserved and the permitting process has been finalized. Opus One Gold intends to start its drill program early in 2021. The program should consist of 5,000 metres of drilling and 13 holes. Eight holes will investigate the 2020 discovery area while 5 holes will test IP anomalies located from 0.5 to 3 km east of drill hole NO-20-02.

VEZZA NORTH:

The drilling database was updated.

VEZZA EXTENSION:

The drilling database was updated.

FECTEAU (Urban-Barry Windfall):

Our Fecteau property is strategically located in the very active Urban-Barry Windfall gold district with easy land access.

The 2018 till survey defined 3 world class gold targets with geochemical signatures similar to those from Windfall and Eleonore. Two of the three anomalous areas were not previously known to host gold mineralization. Regional sampling by Osisko Mining outlined additional gold targets on Fecteau. Results of these surveys represent a very significant development for the company. It opens new target areas for gold in the eastern portion of the property. Unique geology hosting a small felsic volcanic belt exhibiting strong evidences for VMS type mineralization in the Windfall district is hosted by Fecteau.

