 

Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 25 0612 - RIKS 33 0321

Series RIKB 23 0515 RIKB 25 0612 RIKS 33 0321
ISIN IS0000032191 IS0000019321 IS0000021251
Maturity Date 05/15/2023 06/12/2025 03/21/2033
Auction Date 12/04/2020 12/04/2020 12/04/2020
Settlement Date 12/09/2020 12/09/2020 12/09/2020
10% addition 12/08/2020 12/08/2020 12/08/2020

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.




