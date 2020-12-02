 

NexTech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 3rd

02.12.2020, 16:30   

NexTech AR invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events today announced that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 3, 2020.

DATE: December 3, 2020
TIME: 11:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/33ggdsm

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Q3 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Total Bookings $6.7 million +327% growth over Q3 2019
  • Record revenue grows 200% to $4.7 million
  • Record backlog of $2 million
  • Gross Profit grows 344% to $3.0 million with a 63% margin
  • Working Capital of $13.6 million
  • Full report has been filed and is available on SEDAR

Other Q3 2020 Highlights:

  • Filed to up-list its stock to NASDAQ Capital Market July 2nd
  • Hired Eugen Winschel 18-year SAP Executive as new COO
  • Doubled the size of the company to 140 in Q3 from just 70 in Q2 - to continue to meet the rapid ramp up in demand and increase the company's technological capabilities
  • Company became approved Microsoft partner
  • Launched new distribution deals with well-known consumer brands including Dyson, Philips Norelco, Mr. Coffee, Vitamix, Breville and Cuisinart
  • Landed $250,000 EdTech AR contract with Ryerson University
  • Appointed Ori Inbar to its Board of Directors, a recognized AR expert, having been involved in the industry for over a decade as both a start-up entrepreneur and a venture capital investor through Super Ventures
  • Acquired the assets of Next Level Ninjas for $720,000 cash consideration
  • Launches “Screen AR” A New Augmented Reality Immersive Video Conferencing Software to Accelerate Business Opportunities
  • Began building Collaborative Video Conferencing Capabilities to rival Zoom and address Telemedicine and EdTech Markets

The company has issued 500,000 3-year stock options exercisable at $7.24 to its employees under its stock option plan. Also, Felix Ritscher was issued 4,555 common shares with a standard 4-month restriction as a signing bonus.

