Q2 Helps to Build Strong and Diverse Communities Around the World

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced its expanded support for organizations that are meaningful to employees around the world: Code2College, Black Girls Code, Year Up, International Relief Teams (IRT), and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Reflecting its mission to build strong and diverse communities, Q2 is making significant donations to these initiatives that are measurably enhancing people’s lives – both during the pandemic and into the future.

“A central tenant of Q2’s culture is giving back to the communities we call home globally – whether it is a company donation or individuals supporting local organizations financially, with their time or sharing other resources,” said Q2 CEO Matt Flake. “We pursue diversity and inclusivity and support initiatives that allow all people to thrive. We believe the organizations we have invested in can have an impact that aligns closely to our mission while helping alleviate some of the unique challenges people have experienced in the past year.”