 

Labaton Sucharow is Seeking PlayAGS Shareholders Who Purchased Shares in March 20, 2019 Secondary Offering (NYSE AGS)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 16:54  |  27   |   |   

Labaton Sucharow LLP, a leading investor rights law firm, is seeking shareholders who purchased shares of PlayAGS, Inc. (“PlayAGS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGS), in the Company’s secondary offering on March 20, 2019 (the “March 2019 SPO”) at the offering price of $25.50.

PlayAGS, a Las Vegas, Nevada-based company, develops and manufactures products for the gaming industry, including electronic gaming machines (“EGMs”). PlayAGS focuses on supplying its EGMs to the Native American gaming market. The Company generates most of its revenues by leasing EGMs to casinos on Indian reservations in Nevada and Oklahoma.

In the materials PlayAGS used to conduct the March 2019 SPO and in its reporting with the SEC, PlayAGS repeatedly touted the Company’s purported competitive strengths and key growth strategies, including the optimization of the Company’s older, underperforming EGMs with newer, more profitable EGMs, as well as the replacement of new EGMs within its existing markets.

On August 7, 2019, when the Company reported its second quarter 2019 results, PlayAGS reported a loss per share of $0.21, versus expectations of earnings per share of $0.14. This loss included an impairment of goodwill of $3.5 million and an impairment of intangible assets of $1.3 million. The Company also reported disappointing quarterly revenues and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”). Finally, PlayAGS lowered its full-year 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance. PlayAGS attributed the weak results to product underperformance at three Oklahoma properties and problems with its placement of 800 incremental EGMs into the Oklahoma market over the past year, as well as the impairment charges.

On this news, PlayAGS stock dropped $8.99 per share, or 52 percent, to close at $8.31 per share on August 8, 2019, substantially below the offering price of the March 2019 SPO.

If you acquired PlayAGS shares in the March 2019 SPO for $25.50 per share, and wish to learn more or have any questions about this lawsuit, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

About the Firm
Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.

PlayAGS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Labaton Sucharow is Seeking PlayAGS Shareholders Who Purchased Shares in March 20, 2019 Secondary Offering (NYSE AGS) Labaton Sucharow LLP, a leading investor rights law firm, is seeking shareholders who purchased shares of PlayAGS, Inc. (“PlayAGS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGS), in the Company’s secondary offering on March 20, 2019 (the “March 2019 SPO”) at the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
AWS Announces Amazon DevOps Guru
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier ...
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
AWS Announces Five Industrial Machine Learning Services
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Labaton Sucharow is Seeking PlayAGS Shareholders Who Purchased Shares in March 20, 2019 Secondary Offering (NYSE: AGS)