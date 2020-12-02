Vishay Intertechnology 600 V EF Series Fast Body Diode MOSFET Delivers Industry-Low RDS(ON)*Qg FOM for Power Conversion Applications

Vishay offers a broad line of MOSFET technologies that support all stages of the power conversion process, from high voltage inputs to the low voltage outputs required to power the latest high-tech equipment. With the SiHH070N60EF and upcoming devices in the fourth-generation 600 V EF Series family, the company is addressing the need for efficiency and power density improvements in two of the first stages of the power system architecture — totem-pole bridgeless power factor correction (PFC) and soft-switched DC/DC converter topologies.

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new device in its fourth generation of 600 V EF Series fast body diode MOSFETs. Providing high efficiency for telecom, industrial, computing, and enterprise power supply applications, the Vishay Siliconix n-channel SiHH070N60EF slashes on-resistance by 29 % compared with previous-generation devices while delivering 60 % lower gate charge. This results in the industry’s lowest on-resistance times gate charge for devices in the same class, a key figure of merit (FOM) for 600 V MOSFETs used in power conversion applications.

Built on Vishay’s latest energy-efficient E Series superjunction technology, the SiHH070N60EF features low typical on-resistance of 0.061 Ω at 10 V and ultra-low gate charge down to 50 nC. The device’s FOM of 3.1 Ω*nC is 30 % lower than the closest competing MOSFET in the same class. These values translate into reduced conduction and switching losses to save energy. For improved switching performance in zero voltage switching (ZVS) topologies such as LLC resonant converters, the SiHH070N60EF provides low effective output capacitances C o(er) and C o(tr) of 90 pf and 560 pF, respectively. The device’s C o(tr) is 32 % lower than the closest competing MOSFET in the same class.

Offered in the PowerPAK 8x8 package, the device released today is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and designed to withstand overvoltage transients in avalanche mode with guaranteed limits through 100 % UIS testing.

Samples and production quantities of the SiHH070N60EF are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.



The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. PowerPAK is a registered trademark of Siliconix incorporated.

Links to product datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?92290 (SiHH070N60EF)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157717028863011

