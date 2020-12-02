 

Body Temperature Scanner Device Market to Exceed US$ 1 Billion by 2026, Globally |CAGR 8.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.12.2020   

NOIDA, India, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the body temperature scanner device market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The body temperature scanner device market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Furthermore, this innovative report makes use of demand-supply analyses to get a closer outlook on the body temperature scanner device market. Furthermore, the body temperature scanner device market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the body temperature scanner device market at the global and regional levels. Global Body Temperature Scanner Device Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021-2026 to exceed US$ 1 billion by 2026.

Market Overview

Almost 50,000 men, women, and children die from infectious diseases every day; many of these diseases can be avoided or cured for being little cautious about the disease symptoms and its guidelines. Growing prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, influenza, and other medical conditions such as malaria and dengue and raising awareness of the importance of controlling body temperature, the body temperature scanner device market is growing significantly over the years and so. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of target diseases, the operations by local and small-scale players, and rapid technological developments are also among the major factors influencing the growth of the industry.

In the last 20 years, at least 30 new diseases have emerged and are now affecting the health of hundreds of millions of people. There is no medication, cure, or vaccine for many of these diseases. Body temperature scanner devices are extremely useful when a person gets any infections, as their body temperature gets elevated because of infections.

Impact of COVID-19:

With the increase in the prevalence of contagious diseases worldwide, including the current COVID-19 pandemic, the number of infected people having fever, cough, and cold has grown exponentially. As per the statistics on November 30, 2020, there were almost 63 million confirmed cases globally, out of which nearly 1.5 people died. High fever is a major symptom of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. Thus, the demand for body temperature scanner devices has increased extremely due to the rising need for body temperature screening and monitoring. COVID-19 outbreak has boosted the sale of these devices drastically around the world also providing large-scale opportunities for local manufacturers to market its body temperature scanner devices locally as the global supply chain also got disrupted due to this pandemic. For instance, Kinsa, Inc., has delivered nearly 7,500 Bluetooth-enabled smart medical thermometers to community-based organizations and underserved people. This medical thermometer can be paired with smartphone apps, for real-time COVID-19 hotspots tracking and monitoring across the United States.

